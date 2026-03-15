CARTELLERA
Torrente presidente
Consulta la cartellera i els horaris dels Cinemes Illa Carlemany i Cinemes Guiu.
CINEMES ILLA CARLEMANY
Torrente presidente 15.45 17.00 18.00 19.15 20.10 21.30
Hoppers 11.30*** 12.00 15.30 16.30*** 17.45
Como cabras 11.45 15.15 17.15
Scream 7 20.00
¡La novia! 21.45
Balandrau 17.15 19.30
Cumbres borrascosas 19.00
Greenland 2 15.15
Ruta de escape 21.45
La asistenta 19.15
Zootrópolis 2 12.15
CINEMES GUIU
Torrente presidente 17.00 19.00
Balandrau 19.15
Como cabras 17.15