CARTELLERA

Torrente presidente

Consulta la cartellera i els horaris dels Cinemes Illa Carlemany i Cinemes Guiu.

Publicat per
Redacció

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CINEMES ILLA CARLEMANY

Torrente presidente 15.45 17.00 18.00 19.15 20.10 21.30

Hoppers 11.30*** 12.00 15.30 16.30*** 17.45

Como cabras 11.45 15.15 17.15

Scream 7 20.00

¡La novia! 21.45

Balandrau 17.15 19.30

Cumbres borrascosas 19.00

Greenland 2 15.15

Ruta de escape 21.45

La asistenta 19.15

Zootrópolis 2 12.15

CINEMES GUIU

Torrente presidente 17.00 19.00

Balandrau 19.15

Como cabras 17.15

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