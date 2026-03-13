CARTELLERA

Torrente presidente

Consulta la cartellera i els horaris dels Cinemes Illa Carlemany i Cinemes Guiu.

Redacció

CINEMES ILLA CARLEMANY

Torrente presidente 17.45 19.15 20.00 22.15

Hoppers 17.30 18.00*** 19.15

Como cambras 17.15

Scream 7 19.45 22.00

¡La novia! (Divendres i Dissabte) 22.00

Balandrau (Divendres i Dissabte) 17.15*** 19.30***

Cumbres borrascosas 20.15

Greenland 2 15.15 (Dis.) 17.15 (Div.)

Ruta de escape (Div. i Dis.) 21.30

La asistenta (Divendres i Dissabte) 21.30

DISSABTE, 14

Torrente presidente 12.30 15.45 17.00 18.00 19.15 22.15

Hoppers 11.30*** 12.00 15.30 16.30*** 17.45 19.15

Como cabras 11.45 15.15 17.15

Scream 7 20.00 22.15

Cumbres borrascosas 00.00 19.00 00.00 21.45

CINEMES GUIU

Torrente president Div. 20.00 Diss. 18.00 20.00

Balandrau Diss. 20.15

Como cabras Diss. 18.15

Los domingos Div. 20.15

