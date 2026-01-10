CARTELLERA

Rental family

Consulta la cartellera i els horaris dels Cinemes Illa Carlemany i Cinemes Guiu.

Redacció

CINEMES ILLA CARLEMANY

Rental family 17.15 19.45 22.00

Song Sung Blue 16.30 19.15 21.45

El Médico II 19.15 22.00

Avatar 3: fuego y ceniza 3D 11.30 17.15 21.15

Avatar 3: fuego y ceniza 3D HFR 19.15

La asistenta 16.15 19.00 21.30

Abuela tremenda 12.15 15.45 17.30

Bob esponja 11.45*** 12.15 15.15

Anaconda 17.15

Zootrópolis 2 12.00 15.30 17.45

CINEMES GUIU

La asistenta 17.45 20.15

Father mother sister brother 20.00

Zootrópolis 2 18.00

