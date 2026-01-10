CARTELLERA
Rental family
Consulta la cartellera i els horaris dels Cinemes Illa Carlemany i Cinemes Guiu.
CINEMES ILLA CARLEMANY
Rental family 17.15 19.45 22.00
Song Sung Blue 16.30 19.15 21.45
El Médico II 19.15 22.00
Avatar 3: fuego y ceniza 3D 11.30 17.15 21.15
Avatar 3: fuego y ceniza 3D HFR 19.15
La asistenta 16.15 19.00 21.30
Abuela tremenda 12.15 15.45 17.30
Bob esponja 11.45*** 12.15 15.15
Anaconda 17.15
Zootrópolis 2 12.00 15.30 17.45
CINEMES GUIU
La asistenta 17.45 20.15
Father mother sister brother 20.00
Zootrópolis 2 18.00