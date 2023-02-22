x

NACIONAL
Terratrèmol

Un terratrèmol sacseja Andorra

El sisme, de 2'2 graus, s'ha localitzat a la frontera entre Andorra i l'Alt Urgell
Protecció civil

Terratrèmol Andorra

Protecció civil

Actualitzada 22/02/2023 a les 09:21
Un terratrèmol amb epicentre a la frontera entre l'Alt Urgell i Andorra s'ha deixat sentir a primera hora del matí al Principat Segons el Centre Sísmic Euro Mediterrani s'ha produït a les 07.03 hores a una profunditat de 7 quilòmetres i ha tingut una intensitat de 2,2 graus. Aquesta organització situa l'epicentre a ser quilòmetres a l'oest d'Andorra la Vella. Als pocs instants de produir-se les xarxes socials s'han omplert de missatges des de tots els punts del Principat alertant del tremolor breu peró intens.

El terratrèmol s'ha produït a una profunditat d'1,5 quilòmetres. Protecció Civil informa a través de Twitter que estan "treballant per actualitzar la informació" amb Andorra Recerca + Innovació i ha obert una enquesta sísmica per recollir més informació sobre el terratrèmol. Després del sisme, les xarxes socials s'han omplert de missatges alertant del terratrèmol. El sisme no ha ocasionat danys .
    
