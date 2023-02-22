Ens agradaria enviar-te les notificacions per a les últimes notícies i novetats
Un terratrèmol sacseja Andorra
Protecció civil
Heu notat el terratrèmol del 22-02-2023 a les 7h03? Ajudeu-nos responent a l’enquesta sísmica per poder avaluar la percepció del sisme a #Andorra. Gràcies per la vostra col.laboració. https://t.co/puLQBf73IE @pcandorra @BombersAndorra @GovernAndorra https://t.co/ZnLEIrWngJ pic.twitter.com/fWcYXCmgA2— Andorra Recerca + Innovació (@Andorra_RI) February 22, 2023
#Earthquake (#terratrèmol) M3.2 occurred 17 km NW of Andorra la Vella (#Andorra) 11 min ago (local time 07:03:01). More info at:
https://t.co/LBaVNedgF9
https://t.co/4qF94FYwIQ
https://t.co/x6czeVfP5o pic.twitter.com/3qnDb9gcYo — EMSC (@LastQuake) February 22, 2023