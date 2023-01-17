Espot afirma que prohibir la segona residència no soluciona el problema de l'habitatge

Ens agradaria enviar-te les notificacions per a les últimes notícies i novetats
Xavier Espot ha parlat sobre habitatge avui a OrdinoSFGA/CEsteve
Buuuuuuuuuuuuuu fora!Respondre
Home el que no soluciona el problema és no fer res, fes com a Qatar on sols hi ha una zona exclusiva per compra els estrangers ( THE PEARL) i la resta és sols per els Qataris, Espot si us plau agafa ideas de països on amb menys de 30 anys han pasat del anonimat a ser un referent mundial, i al igual que protegeixen la vivenda per els autòctons pasa el mateix amb la feina, qualsevol empresa estrangera té de tenir a la gerencia treballant Qataris, és que quan es fa totalment al contrari té queda un país en subhastaRespondre
Qui pretengui que "desincentivar" la compra d'immobles per forasters és una solució, no té ni idea del que és el mercat immobiliari. Això faria que es frenés de cop la promoció de nous habitatges, fent que els que estan al mercat, encara pugessin més de preu. Un p. crack el que ha proposat això!!!Respondre
this is a country with leaders with very narrow minded, never had to be more than 50 thousand people the population here basically because the infrastructure is no for more population, when we have a country focusing in a massive tourism we need a lot of workers but the mass tourism doesn't bring so much money but needs a lot of workforce ( usually this workers are low class professionals and the salaries are also low) so why this country ( small country) doesn't make a reset trying to change the sistem for very select tourism with very select workers and try to reduce so many people in the streets and traffic jam in the country to bet for less in all the ways but much better? The excellence is not in the quantity is in the equalityRespondre