NACIONAL
Govern

Espot afirma que prohibir la segona residència no soluciona el problema de l'habitatge

El cap de Govern admet que hi ha abusos a llogaters, però matisa que són "una minoria"
Xavier Espot ha parlat sobre habitatge avui a Ordino

Xavier Espot ha parlat sobre habitatge avui a Ordino

Xavier Espot ha parlat sobre habitatge avui a Ordino

SFGA/CEsteve
Actualitzada 17/01/2023 a les 16:43
El cap de Govern, Xavier Espot, ha negat avui que prohibir la construcció de pisos de segona residència i limitar la inversió estrangera en aquest mercat siguin la solució al problema d'accés a l'habitatge. El líder de l'executiu ha assenyalat que en matèria d'habitatge no es poden prendre decisions "precipitades" i ha recordat que frenar en sec el creixement urbanístic afectaria negativament "un conjunt de petites i mitjanes empreses del sector que donen feina a molta gent". Espot ha respost d'aquesta manera el raonador del ciutadà, Marc Vila, que ahir, en la presentació de l'informe anual del 2021, va proposar desincentivar la segona residència en benefici de l'habitatge per a persones que viuen al país.

Espot també ha reconegut, tal com va denunciar Vila, que hi ha casos de llogaters que són víctimes d'abusos per part de les immobiliàries i privats, tot i que ha puntualitzat que són "una minoria". El cap de Govern ha defensat la feina que ha fet l'executiu en aquest camp, amb la creació de l'Oficina de l'Habitatge i la posada en marxa de diverses campanyes per informar els llogaters i els propietaris dels seus drets.
  • #4 No master plan for anything just a patch for daily problems
    (17/01/23 17:45)

    this is a country with leaders with very narrow minded, never had to be more than 50 thousand people the population here basically because the infrastructure is no for more population, when we have a country focusing in a massive tourism we need a lot of workers but the mass tourism doesn't bring so much money but needs a lot of workforce ( usually this workers are low class professionals and the salaries are also low) so why this country ( small country) doesn't make a reset trying to change the sistem for very select tourism with very select workers and try to reduce so many people in the streets and traffic jam in the country to bet for less in all the ways but much better? The excellence is not in the quantity is in the equality

    Respondre

  • #3 Alex
    (17/01/23 17:22)

    Buuuuuuuuuuuuuu fora!

    Respondre

  • #2 Maybe if we use the brain a little we will stand up?
    (17/01/23 17:16)

    Home el que no soluciona el problema és no fer res, fes com a Qatar on sols hi ha una zona exclusiva per compra els estrangers ( THE PEARL) i la resta és sols per els Qataris, Espot si us plau agafa ideas de països on amb menys de 30 anys han pasat del anonimat a ser un referent mundial, i al igual que protegeixen la vivenda per els autòctons pasa el mateix amb la feina, qualsevol empresa estrangera té de tenir a la gerencia treballant Qataris, és que quan es fa totalment al contrari té queda un país en subhasta

    Respondre

  • #1 Andreu
    (17/01/23 17:01)

    Qui pretengui que "desincentivar" la compra d'immobles per forasters és una solució, no té ni idea del que és el mercat immobiliari. Això faria que es frenés de cop la promoció de nous habitatges, fent que els que estan al mercat, encara pugessin més de preu. Un p. crack el que ha proposat això!!!

    Respondre
4
