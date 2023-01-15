x

NACIONAL
METEOROLOGIA

Primeres nevades al nord del Principat

Les nevades generalitzades s'esperen a partir de demà
Màquina llevaneu de COEX (Conservació i Explotació de carreteres d'Andorra)

Màquina llevaneu de COEX (Conservació i Explotació de carreteres d'Andorra)

Màquina llevaneu de COEX (Conservació i Explotació de carreteres d'Andorra)

COEX
Actualitzada 15/01/2023 a les 17:58

Les primeres nevades han arribat al nord del país i s'espera que a partir de demà es generalitzin a tot el territori. A partir d'aquest migdia, Mobilitat ha declarat fase groga a Port d'Envalira i ha recordat una sèrie de recomanacions. Entre elles, l'ús obligatori de pneumàtics especials o equipaments i la prohibició de circular a més de 60 km/h. Així mateix, Mobilitat recomana disminuir la velocitat, especialment en revolts i trams inclinats, evitar qualsevol maniobra brusca i augmenteu la distància de seguretat, i prohibeix la circulació de motocicletes, ciclomotors i VMP (vehicles mobilitat personal).

Prealerta per un episodi de nevades generalitzades a partir de dilluns

El Departament de Protecció Civil ha activat una prealerta per l’avís taronja per neu al sud del país i groc a la resta del territori. Les previsions apunten que l’episodi començarà demà al migdia, amb acumulacions de fins a 15 centímetres en 24
hores als fons de vall.


Així, es preveu que una pertorbació atlàntica deixi nevades generalitzades a totes les cotes a partir de dilluns al matí. Al migdia s’intensificaran al sud: tot i estar immersos en una irrupció d’aire provinent del nord, l’avanç d’un petit front càlid de sud a nord provocarà una aportació d’humitat que farà intensificar les precipitacions i atraparà l’aire fred als fons de vall, per la qual cosa la cota de neu es mantindrà baixa.


Durant la tarda de dimarts i la resta de la setmana les nevades poden continuar, però en aquest cas amb més fred i intensitat a la cara nord del Principat.

 

A hores d'ara els Departaments del Govern pertinents (Servei Meteorològic, Protecció Civil, Mobilitat i Cossos Especials) romanen atents a l'evolució de les
previsions, que es poden consultar al web www.meteo.ad.


Es recomana a la ciutadania que anticipi els desplaçaments, que faci ús del transport públic i que eviti l'ús del vehicle privat sempre que sigui possible. Es recorda que els vehicles han d’estar preparats amb els equipaments especials i és obligatori utilitzar-los quan les condicions meteorològiques així ho requereixen.  Així mateix, es recomana a la població que consulti la informació de la xarxa viària a través de

l'aplicació de mobilitat i a les xarxes socials oficials.
