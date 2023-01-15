Ens agradaria enviar-te les notificacions per a les últimes notícies i novetats
Màquina llevaneu de COEX (Conservació i Explotació de carreteres d'Andorra)COEX
Les primeres nevades han arribat al nord del país i s'espera que a partir de demà es generalitzin a tot el territori. A partir d'aquest migdia, Mobilitat ha declarat fase groga a Port d'Envalira i ha recordat una sèrie de recomanacions. Entre elles, l'ús obligatori de pneumàtics especials o equipaments i la prohibició de circular a més de 60 km/h. Així mateix, Mobilitat recomana disminuir la velocitat, especialment en revolts i trams inclinats, evitar qualsevol maniobra brusca i augmenteu la distància de seguretat, i prohibeix la circulació de motocicletes, ciclomotors i VMP (vehicles mobilitat personal).Prealerta per un episodi de nevades generalitzades a partir de dilluns
Tot i estar a dins d'una invasió d'aire fred, demà al migdia la nevada es veurà intensificada al sudi a cotes baixes️a causa de l'afectació d'un front càlid de sud que pot deixar el fenomen de nevada❄️ per isoterma️— Servei Meteo d'Andorra (@MeteoAnd_OECC) January 15, 2023
fins a 15cm en 24 hores a fons de vall#avís_taronja pic.twitter.com/DCS7suoCs3
If a tourist is smart va dir..If a tourist is smart they'll check the weather forecast before coming and make sure everything is in order. If the border control is smart they'll check all incoming cars to make sure they're well equipped.
We really want to assume tourists are smart. Border control is not in a position to do this as it would back up traffic. Maybe a glowing neon sign at the borders so tourists cannot be ignorant.
Rappel va dir..Nevades de dilluns a dimecres, acompanyades de fortes ventades.
Eres un crack rappel cada dia eres mejor adivino, por cierto dime la llave ganadora del euromillones de esta semana?...
Tourists va dir..Is someone going to tell the tourists to be prepared? The inhabitants are mostly prepared, the only exception being the cheap asses that buy two winter tyres instead of four. Let's hope this weather front does not evaporate before it arrives, I have my rally studded tyres ready to go.
