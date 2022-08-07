.

NACIONAL
Successos

Un terratrèmol a l'Alt Urgell es deixa sentir a Andorra

El sisme ha tingut epicentre a Os de Civís i ha tingut una intensitat de 2,4 segons l'Institut Cartogràfic i Geològic de Catalunya
L'epicentre del sisme ha estat a l'Alt Urgell

L'epicentre del sisme ha estat a l'Alt Urgell

L'epicentre del sisme ha estat a l'Alt Urgell

ICGC
Actualitzada 07/08/2022 a les 21:15
Un terratrèmol amb epicentre a l'Alt Urgell, concretament a Os de Civís, s'ha deixat sentir aquesta tarda en alguns punts del Principat. Segons l'Institut Cartogràfic i Geològic de Catalunya el sisme s'ha produït a les 20.32 hores i ha tingut una intensitat de 2,4. El terratrèmol s'ha produït a una profunditat d'1,5 quilòmetres. Protecció Civil informa a través de Twitter que estan "treballant per actualitzar la informació" amb Andorra Recerca + Innovació i ha obert una enquesta sísmica per recollir més informació sobre el terratrèmol. Després del sisme, les xarxes socials s'han omplert de missatges alertant del terratrèmol.
 

   
  • #1 Laura
    (07/08/22 22:45)

    Als Vilars tb s'ha notat

    Respondre
1
