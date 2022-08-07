Un terratrèmol a l'Alt Urgell es deixa sentir a Andorra

Ens agradaria enviar-te les notificacions per a les últimes notícies i novetats
Sisme “percebut lleuger” pendent de confirmació.
Magnitud: “2.4” – Epicentre: “Alt Urgell”
Estem treballant per actualitzar la informació amb @Andorra_ri — Protecció Civil Andorra (@pcandorra) August 7, 2022
Participeu en l'enquesta sísmica per recollir més informació sobre el terratrèmol: https://t.co/vL0sG2SE9K https://t.co/Mu9SnDabzP— Govern d'Andorra (@GovernAndorra) August 7, 2022
Terratrèmol a #Sispony: algú més l’ha sentit?— Fill de Carlemany (@FCarlemany) August 7, 2022
Terratrèmol de nou…tot a tremolat… fins i tot jo que estava estirada al terra #Andorra #Lacortinada— Mireia Giné (@mireiagv) August 7, 2022
Als Vilars tb s'ha notatRespondre