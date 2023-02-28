x

ESPORTS
Futbol

Una plataforma de cites ofereix un milió d'euros per promocionar al FC Andorra

L'empresa s'adreça a Gerard Piqué, ja que considera que comparteixen ideals
Fernando Galindo
Actualitzada 28/02/2023 a les 18:34
Ashley Madison, una plataforma de cites ha ofert avui un milió d'euros al FC Andorra per la seva promoció. Els responsables de la plataforma s'han posat amb contacte amb el president del club esportiu, Gerard Piqué. Ho han fet a través d'un correu on exposen que estan interessats en realitzar un contracte de promoció amb el club andorrà a canvi d'un milió d'euros. L'empresa ho ha fet públic aquesta tarda a través de les seves xarxes socials.

Ashley Madison és un servei de cites en línia canadenc i està destinat principalment a persones casades o compromeses que busquen relacions.
 

 
