Una plataforma de cites ofereix un milió d'euros per promocionar al FC Andorra

Gerard Piqué, en un partit d'aquesta temporada a l'Estadi Nacional.Fernando Galindo
@3gerardpique we saw how things played out with your ex @shakira. We believe in #nonmonogamy without prejudice, so we have offered to sponsor your team @fcandorra. Your move!#gerardpique #pique #shakira #fcandorra #football #soccer #futbol #fussball #calcio @karolg @bizarrap pic.twitter.com/gfORLdYHb3— Ashley Madison (@ashleymadison) February 28, 2023