Bullet Train

Consulta la cartellera i els horaris dels Cinemes Illa Carlemany i Cinemes Guiu
Bullet Train

Bullet Train

Bullet Train

Actualitzada 13/08/2022 a les 07:26
CINEMES CARLEMANY
Voy a parsármelo bien 15.45 18.10 20.20 22.30

Por los pelos 17.30 19.45 22.15
La bestia 18.30 20.30 22.45

Caribe, todo incluido 20.00
Bullet train 16.00** 19.00** 22.00**

DC Liga de supermascotas 15.15*** 16.15
Minions, el origen de Gru 15.45 17.45

Un héroe samurai 15.30
Padre no hay más que uno 3 17.45 20.10

Thor, love and Thunder 22.15
Top Gun Maverick


CINEMES CARLEMANY

Voy a parsármelo bien 18.00 20.00
La fotografia del Monte Verita 20.15


*VOSE (Versió original subtitulada)
** DOLBY ATMOS ***Català
